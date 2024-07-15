Jeff Bezos’ Fiancee Stuns in Sheer Lingerie Photo Shoot

Billionaire Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos is engaged to be married to Emmy Award-winning journalist and TV news personality Lauren Sanchez. As seen below, Sanchez recently posed in a variety of sheer lingerie negligees and dresses by Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana. Photos by Nicolas Gerardine and Gabriele Di Martino.

Celebrity hairstylist Pete Burkill, who did Sanchez’s hair for the photo shoot in Sardinia, Italy, wrote: “So many looks it deserves to be the look book!” When Burkill asked his followers “Which look is your favourite?” One fan replied: “1 is super hot! no wonder you chose it 🙂 7 also.”

Sanchez replied, “Such a fun shoot.”

When not striking a seductive pose in lingerie, Sanchez — who also sits on the board of the Bezos Earth Fund — is promoting her first children’s book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, which will be in bookstores (and, of course, Amazon) on September 17th.

When Sanchez shared the cover of the book on X, her celebrity friends chimed in with praise including Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kris Jenner (“Congratulations!!!! I can’t WAIT to share this with all of my grandchildren!!!!!! You are such an inspiration to all of us and I love you!!! We are so proud of you!!!!!”) and former White House advisor Ivanka Trump who replied: “Congratulations !! I can’t wait to read this to my kids. So happy for you.”