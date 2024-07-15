Evangeline Lilly Reveals Cryptic Tattoo, “What Does It Mean?!”

When not playing Hope van Dyne a.k.a. the Wasp in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Ant-Man film franchise with Paul Rudd, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas and Kathryn Newton, Hollywood movie star Evangeline Lilly enjoys her days off.

With the bare shoulders photos below, Lilly reveals that she now has a tattoo. The 44-year-old brunette beauty reports to her fans: “My first tattoo.” She added emojis of a phoenix, fire, and a white dove.

Swipe to see the video of Lilly lying down on a table as the tattoo artist applies the cryptic design by hand onto the back of Lilly’s right shoulder.

The tattoo appears to be in Morse Code which has more than one fan asking, “What does it mean?” and “what’s the story/meaning around the tattoo?” When one replied: “Very curious to know what it means,” Lilly replied with a winking emoji.

Some fans are guessing it reads: “Be still and know,” a part of the biblical passage in Psalm 46:10.

Lilly elaborates about the experience but not the message: “I got this tattoo after many years of consideration…about two decades. A few things came together for me to finally do it…one was discovering that there was an intentional, spiritual young woman in Hawaii who was doing hand needling. This was the natural tattoo experience I wanted to have. It was so soft and quiet. The trade winds blew in the open windows as she worked. Music gently played. We talked, not over the noise of a machine. She took so much time with me to get the placement and size just right. The whole experience was what I would want an experience of having something permanently put on my body to be.”

Note: Also while in Hawaii, as seen in the photo above, Lilly reunited with some of the cast of Lost. From 2004 to 2010, she played Kate Austen. Die-hard Lost fans are speculating that Lilly’s tattoo is code for the numbers 4, 8, 15, 16, 23, 42, which appear throughout the series, both in sequence and individually.