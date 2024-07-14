Shakira Stuns in Sheer Bikini Top Dress, “She’s Thriving”

Colombian pop star Shakira has performed live in front of some of the world’s largest crowds including three FIFA World Cup championships and during the Super Bowl LIV halftime with American superstar Jennifer Lopez.

The 47-year-old entertainer will again perform live at the Copa America finals — on Sunday — where her native country of Colombia faces Argentina and the legendary soccer star Leo Messi in Miami, Florida.

At Copa America, Shakira will perform some of the songs that made her a global superstar (“Hips Don’t Lie”) and some of her new hits from her latest album, her twelfth, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (translated, “Women No Longer Cry”), including “Te Felicito” (translate, “Congratulations,” or “Good for You”).

To promote her new album, Shakira graces the cover of Rolling Stone‘s summer issue in nothing but a black ribbed bodysuit with chain straps and belt (by fashion powerhouse Chanel). As seen below, the fashion-forward ensemble also comes with a matching chain sunglasses.

The American music magazine wrote with the cover photo: “Shakira went through hell — now, our Summer 2024 Rolling Stone cover star is living her best life. She faced challenges that could have knocked another artist down — but that’s never been her style.”

In the photo above, Shakira strikes a pose in a sheer vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress over a Jade Swim bikini top, Skims bikini bottoms, Schiaparelli stilettos, and Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses.

Below, Shakira rocks a blue denim print swimsuit by Dior with a sheer sarong and matching blue stilettos by Tom Ford.

The journalist who interviewed Shakira for the Rolling Stone article, Julyssa Lopez, reported that she and Shakira “hung out in Miami and talked about heartbreak, motherhood, her upcoming tour, and so much more. She also drove me around in her purple Lambo and I watched her get hit on at Dunkin’. She’s THRIVING, y’all.”