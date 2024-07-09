Katherine McNamara Flaunts Bikini on Yacht, ‘Legs for Days’

Actress Katherine McNamara is best known for her roles on the supernatural series Shadowhunters (Clary Fray), Arrow (Mia Smoak), Maze Runner (Sonya), Walker: Independence (Abby Walker), and most recently in the action thriller Air Force One Down, in which she plays a rookie Secret Service agent aboard the hijacked Air Force One.

As seen in the trailer below, she kicks some serious terrorist butt while protecting the President of the United States (Ian Bohen, Yellowstone, Teen Wolf: The Movie). Anthony Michael Hall (Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club) co-stars. Trailer below.

When not on a TV or movie set, the 28-year-old blonde often flaunts her “legs for days” while modeling.

Last week, she dropped the photos and video — be sure to swipe — below of her modeling a black and white striped bikini on a yacht and wished her fans a Happy Fourth of July. (Photos by John Russo.)

Get ready to see more of McNamara: she’s also promoting her new action thriller film Jade with Shania West (Black Widow) and Mickey Rourke (The Pope of Greenwich Village, Barfly, The Wrestler).

West plays the titular character, a woman who “comes between a powerful businessman and a gang leader in their search for a hard drive that could damage the operations of Interpol.”

As seen in the Jade video montage above, McNamara plays the raven-haired character Layla. Note: Jade is directed and co-written by former stuntman James Bamford, director of the T series Arrow and the aforementioned film Air Force One Down.