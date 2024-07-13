Halsey Stuns in Plunging Swimsuit For “Wet Hot Canadian Summer”

Get ready to see a lot more of singer/actress Halsey. When not promoting her new film, the slasher movie MaXXXine starring Mia Goth, the 29-year-old entertainer is often striking a seductive pose.

When Halsey dropped the photos below, of her modeling a backless swimsuit with a plunging neckline in a shower stall, she captioned the series: “wet hot canadian summer.”

While most of Halsey’s fans love the pics — as one replied: “i’m not blushing you’re blushing” — several voiced their confusion regarding the caption. More than one replied, “WOAH WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?”

Fans in Canada are holding their breath, hoping Halsey will appear at the Calgary Stampede in Canada which ends on Sunday, July 14.

Halsey’s ex (and “Him & I” collaborator) G-Eazy performed at the festival on Thursday, the Fourth of July. He said it was “easily one of the craziest wildest most unpredictable shows in my life.” Five songs into his set, the show was paused for two hours due to severe weather. Fans evacuated. “I assumed no one would come back,” G-Easy wrote, “turns out I was wrong.” Video below.

Note: When Halsey performed at the Calgary Stampede in 2017, she had to leave the concert after performing about a half dozen songs due to a family emergency.

The headliners for the Calgary Stampede this final weekend are: The Jonas Brothers, who are performing Saturday, July 13, and Canadian Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Nickelback, who is performing Sunday, July 14.

Note: MaXXXine, which also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Bobby Cannavale and Kevin Bacon, is in theaters now. Trailer above.