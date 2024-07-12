Sharon Stone Crosses Legs in Red Lace Lingerie and Stilettos, “Basically…”

Hollywood movie star Sharon Stone is best known for her roles in movies including Total Recall, Casino, and The Quick and the Dead. But her most iconic role was as femme fatale Catherine Tramell in the 1992 erotic thriller Basic Instinct with leading man Michael Douglas.

While being interrogated at a police station, Catherine famously crosses her legs while seated in a tiny mini dress and stilettos which many moviegoers say revealed she had gone commando.

More than 30 years later and Stone is still having fun with the character. On Thursday, she posed in a red lace lingerie set and blue stilettos and crossed her legs while seated. She captioned the photo: “BASICALLY….. YOURS.”

Stone’s fans are going wild over the “hot girl summer” pic. As one replied: “Prettier and sexier than any twenty year old.”

They admire her bikini painting photos, too. Stone captioned the studio pic below: “Sometimes I just have to go from pool to painting.” Supermodel Paulina Porizkova approved: “Love that! Free in body free in mind.”

Get ready to see more of Stone: she will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Taormina Film Festival in Sicily next week. The Festival announced that Stone will “light up” the final night of the festival when she receives the prestigious Cariddi d’Oro for her career, “an honor reserved for the greatest talents in international cinema.”