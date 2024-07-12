Susan Sarandon’s Daughter Stuns in Plunging Corset Wedding Dress, Family Photos

Hollywood movie star Susan Sarandon (Dead Man Walking, Thelma & Louise, Lorenzo’s Oil) is the mother of three children including Eva Amurri. (Eva’s father is Sarandon’s ex-husband, Italian film director Franco Amurri; she was raised by Sarandon and her mother’s longtime partner, actor Tim Robbins.)

Last week the 39-year-old actress and lifestyle blogger Amurri got remarried at the “French countryside inspired” Windrift Hall in New York’s Hudson Valley. As seen in the photos above and below, Amurri wore a stunning plunging strapless corset wedding gown when she said “I do” to chef Ian Hock.

Swipe to see all the family photos which include Amurri’s three children (from her first marriage to former professional soccer player Kyle Martino), her mother, and Robbins. Amurri’s ex-husband Martino responded to the photos: “Congratulations mama. So happy for you guys.”

People photographer Taralynn Lawton shared the black-and-white wedding photos above. Lawton also shot the family in October in Central Park after Amurri and Hock got engaged in Paris.

Amurri wrote to Lawton: “I am absolutely ecstatic over our photos. You made a drizzly wedding day so beautiful and I really think all the photos and memories from the day are more special because of it. CANNOT WAIT to show off allllllll the pics we got! “