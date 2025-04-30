Democrat Congressman: “We Are Going To Make Sure Donald Trump Can Play Golf”

U.S. Congressman Dan Goldman (D-NY) addressed the House Homeland Security Committee on Monday and objected to the Republican bill that proposes $0 for emergency management and disaster relief for FEMA but, according to Goldman, does include $300 million “so Donald Trump can play golf.”

Goldman noted that of his first 99 days back in office, President Trump has played 24 times — which amounts to a quarter of his time back in the White House. The $300 million is marked “to reimburse local law enforcement for presidential protection related to activities by the President.”

Focusing on the FEMA funding, Goldman warned his Republican colleagues: “You are voting for a bill that includes nothing, nothing for money that you will need. And you will need it. You are being short-sighted.”

Goldman added with sarcasm, “But do not worry…we are going to make sure that Donald Trump can play golf. Because that’s where our $300 million of FEMA money should go to. It’s a disgrace.”

More than one concerned American pointed to the recent series of natural disasters that hit the state of Arkansas (devastating tornados and flooding). MAGA-aligned Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders asked Trump to declare a disaster to receive federal funding, but the President — who has repeatedly denigrated the work of FEMA — rejected her request. Sanders is awaiting a response to her appeal.