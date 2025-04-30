2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Democrat Congressman: “We Are Going To Make Sure Donald Trump Can Play Golf”

by in Daily Edition | April 30, 2025

President Trump in April 2019, at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian) The White House from Washington, DC, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

U.S. Congressman Dan Goldman (D-NY) addressed the House Homeland Security Committee on Monday and objected to the Republican bill that proposes $0 for emergency management and disaster relief for FEMA but, according to Goldman, does include $300 million “so Donald Trump can play golf.”

Goldman noted that of his first 99 days back in office, President Trump has played 24 times — which amounts to a quarter of his time back in the White House. The $300 million is marked “to reimburse local law enforcement for presidential protection related to activities by the President.”

Focusing on the FEMA funding, Goldman warned his Republican colleagues: “You are voting for a bill that includes nothing, nothing for money that you will need. And you will need it. You are being short-sighted.”

Goldman added with sarcasm, “But do not worry…we are going to make sure that Donald Trump can play golf. Because that’s where our $300 million of FEMA money should go to. It’s a disgrace.”

More than one concerned American pointed to the recent series of natural disasters that hit the state of Arkansas (devastating tornados and flooding). MAGA-aligned Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders asked Trump to declare a disaster to receive federal funding, but the President — who has repeatedly denigrated the work of FEMA — rejected her request. Sanders is awaiting a response to her appeal.