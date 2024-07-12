Kacey Musgraves Stuns in “Babydoll Bummie” Lingerie, Katy Perry Reacts

Seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Kacey Musgraves is promoting her new album Deeper Well. Her sixth studio album includes the title track and her other hit single, “Too Good to Be True.” Musgraves memorably performed both songs when she appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live in March.

When not on stage performing on her Deeper Well tour, Musgraves is often modeling. When she dropped the stunning photos below — of her leaning on a stone statute in a white frilly lingerie set — she captioned the series: “if I could take only as much as I needed I would take everything you have.” (Note: the caption is a lyric from the Pearl Jam song ‘Just Breathe.’)

In the photos, Musgraves is wearing a one-of-a-kind, handmade “Babydoll and Bummie” set by fashion label By Liv, which is run by Liv Reinertson in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

When fellow singer and fashion icon Katy Perry saw the pics of Musgraves, she replied: “Pretty bird.”

Get ready to see and hear more from Musgraves: on Friday she teased her millions of fans with the photo below, of her appearing to levitate in an empty room. She captioned it: “Don’t leave me behind.”

Her fans are excitedly guessing that the photo is from an upcoming music video for her single ‘Cardinal,’ although there is a chance (the room has no furniture) it’s related to her other Deeper Well song, ‘Moving Out.’