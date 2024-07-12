Emilia Clarke Stuns in Strapless Romper, Bright Red Lips, “I Did Not Play It Cool”

Hollywood movie star Emilia Clarke is best known for her roles on Game of Thrones (Daenerys Targaryen), in the 2018 movie Solo: A Star Wars Story (Qi’ra), and the Marvel Cinematic Universe mini-series Secret Invasion (G’iah), all of which required elaborate fantasy sci-fi makeup and costumes.

The 37-year-old British actress recently turned heads — as herself — at the Formula 1 racetrack. When Clarke dropped the series of photos below, of her rocking a strapless olive green short romper with cool sunglasses and bright red lips, she captioned it: “In another life I was a F1 driver. Yesterday I got to hang out with real ones and their pretty pretty cars. And I did not play it cool.”

Clarke fans are going wild over the photos, her fashion-forward ensemble, and what an attractive couple she and her new friend, Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc, make. Swipe photos below to see more of Clarke with the handsome Leclerc at his garage.

One clever Game of Thrones fan replied: “She always had a thing for guys with horses.” (Horses were prevalent in the series and Ferrari’s logo features a prancing black horse, not to mention abundant horsepower.)

Note: Leclerc is reportedly in a relationship with TikTok star Alexandra Saint Mleux.

Get ready to see, er, hear more from Clarke: She stars in the upcoming animated Netflix film The Twits, which is based on the 1980 novel of the same title by the late Roald Dahl. Fellow actors Natalie Portman, Margo Martindale and Johnny Vegas also provide voices. Monty Python legend John Cleese co-wrote the screenplay with Kirk DeMicco (The Croods).