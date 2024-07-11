Heather Graham Stuns in Jaw-Dropping White String Bikini

Hollywood movie star Heather Graham is known for her sexy roles in movies including Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Bowfinger, and Boogie Nights, among others.

The 54-year-old actress is currently promoting her new film, which she wrote, directed and stars in, called Chosen Family. Julia Stiles (10 Things I Hate About You), Thomas Lennon (Reno: 911) and Michael Gross (Family Ties) co-star in the dramatic comedy, which premiered at the 2024 Santa Monica Film Festival in February. [Note: Graham wears a bikini in the movie, too. Trailer below.]

While promoting Chosen Family at a film festival in Malta, Graham also had fun at sea. As seen in the photos below, she struck a number of poses in a stunning white string bikini on a boat.

Fans are going wild over the pics. More than one replied: “WOW!” Another admitted: “Ohh my….my jaw just dropped.”

Graham wrote: “Grateful I got to go to the Mediterranean Film Festival in beautiful Malta and celebrate unity through film. Did this cool photo shoot with Bertie Watson and danced in the street of Mdina.”

In the photo series below, Graham’s caught kissing her beau, snowboarder John de Neufville. Be sure to swipe.