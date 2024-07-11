Lauren Graham Drops Gilmore Girls Reunion Pic, “Ladies Who Lunch”

Actress Lauren Graham is famous for her role as the beloved fast-talking single mom Lorelai Gilmore in the hit TV series Gilmore Girls.

Since going off the air in 2007 (after seven seasons), Gilmore Girls was cited by Time magazine as one of the 100 greatest television shows of all time, and became one of the most watched shows on streaming platforms since it became available on Netflix in 2014.

The cast reunited for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, a mini-series revival on the CW in 2016.

When Graham recently shared the selfie below with actress Kelly Bishop — who played Lorelai’s mother Emily Gilmore — and captioned it: “Here’s to the ladies who lunch,” loyal Gilmore Girls fans went wild with praise, admiration and fun comments including, “Please tell me she ordered TWO glasses of wine at lunch!”

As seen in the hilarious Gilmore Girls clip below, Emily announces that she’s going to order two glasses of wine at lunch while on vacation in Europe.

Get ready to see more of Graham — she just joined Instagram in March — in time to help promote the book tour for her new book, Have I Told You This Already?: Stories I Don’t Want to Forget to Remember.

Graham also stars (and executive produces) the upcoming Tubi comedy series The Z-Suite set in New York City. Graham stars as the protagonist, Monica Frazier, a recently fired ad agency CEO who “finds herself clawing her way back into the company she helped build” – and which is now run by young Gen Z professionals.

Graham said of her new character: “The character of Monica is smart, strong, and appealingly a bit unhinged.”