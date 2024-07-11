‘Bachelorette’ Star Flaunts New Girlfriend Bikini Pic, “Just Me and the Girls”

Kaitlyn Bristowe, the star of Season 11 of the reality TV series The Bachelorette, made news earlier this year when she and her fiance, Jason Tartick (a contestant on Season 14 of The Bachelorette with Becca Kufrin), broke their engagement and went their separate ways.

This summer, Tartick has been sharing photos of him with his new girlfriend, TikTok star Kat Stickler.

When Tartick shared the photo below, of him and Stickler in a revealing blue bikini on a boat on a lake in Idaho, he captioned it: “Making memories.” Stickler replied, “Just me and the girls.”

Stickler, being a social media star with 10 million followers on TikTok, responded to comments made about her fit physique and admitted (in the video below), “I got the knockers done…for me, okay. The person who sees you naked the most in your life is you.”

With the video Stickler — a mother of two — wrote that she had considered getting breast implants six years ago.

“I went in for a consultation because I also felt that I just wanted them for me to ‘feel better about myself’ because I was always pretty flat and my babies also ‘sucked the life out of them’ after breastfeeding and I walked out knowing deep down that I just couldn’t do it while also simultaneously telling my young daughter to love herself the way that she was created and to not compare herself to the completely unrealistic and distorted beauty standards that saturate our culture and social media and pollute our minds and souls when I was in fact falling prey to those ridiculous, unrealistic standards myself.”

But now that she got them done, Stickler says “they’re amazing” and “I have no regrets.” She explained to her followers that she felt like she didn’t have to explain about getting them done because “I’m not a beauty influencer. She concluded the video with a smile and a pun, “I’m really glad I got that off my chest.”