Emma Roberts Stuns in Sheer Lace Bodysuit, “Gorgeous”

Get ready to see a lot more of Hollywood star Emma Roberts (Madame Web, We’re the Millers, American Horror Story, Scream Queens). The daughter of actor Eric Roberts (Runaway Train, The Pope of Greenwich Village) and niece of Julia Roberts (Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich) is promoting her new film, the comedy Space Cadet.

In the Amazon Prime movie, Roberts plays a party girl in Florida who gets the opportunity to train as an astronaut thanks to her friend Nadine (Poppy Liu, Hacks, Dead Ringers) who finesses her resume. Hilarious trailer below.

In time for the release of Space Cadet, Roberts is sharing her photos from her fashion-forward shoot with FLAUNT magazine. As seen below, she strikes a pose in a skintight sheer lace bodysuit and fluffy white skirt. More than one fan replied, “Gorgeous.”

The ensemble above and below is by YSL by Anthony Vaccarello.

Below, Roberts leans back in a mint green cashmere off-the-shoulder bodysuit by Rick Owen. Be sure to swipe to see what she’s wearing on her legs and feet.

The unbuttoned denim work shirt and pants are by Gucci.