Keira Knightley Dazzles in White Hot Summer Dress With “That Gorgeous Smile”

Hollywood movie star Keira Knightley (The Imitation Game, Pride & Prejudice, Pirates of the Caribbean) made a rare appearance at Paris Fashion Week last month.

As seen in the stunning photos below, with her hair pulled back, Knightley wore a bright white dress with a sheer sleeves by Chanel. Her date was her husband of 11 years, rock star James Righton, who wore an unbuttoned black suit with a long untucked white t-shirt.

Knightley is not on social media, so when she steps out and there are photos to prove it, her fans go wild. This week, she turned heads again at Wimbledon. As seen below, The 39-year-old mother of two wowed in another white dress — this time a one-shoulder linen dress kept together with a big black bow which matched the band of her straw hat.

Swipe the photos below to see the other celebrities who got dressed up for the famous tennis championship. (Hint: Fellow international actresses Sienna Miller, Salma Hayek, and Mischa Barton, were in the stands with members of the British royal family.)

When Knightley’s fans saw the close-up photos of her in the royal box enjoying herself, they piled on the praise, especially over “that gorgeous smile.”

Get ready to see more of Knightley: she stars in the upcoming spy thriller series Black Doves on Netflix. She plays the protagonist, Helen, who embarks on a passionate affair with a man who has no idea about her secret identity (she’s a spy) and gets “caught in the crosshairs when her lover falls victim to the dangerous London underworld, and Helen’s employers call in Sam to protect her.” Sam is portrayed by Ben Whishaw (Skyfall, Perfume, Mary Poppins Returns).