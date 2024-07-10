Jessica Alba’s Daughters Stun in Her Famous Red Carpet Dresses, “Beautiful Like Mama”

Hollywood movie star Jessica Alba (Fantastic Four, Honey, Dark Angel, L.A.’s Finest) is promoting her new Netflix movie Trigger Warning.

Alba stars as the protagonist, Parker, “a skilled Special Forces officer who takes ownership of her father’s bar shortly after he dies, and soon finds herself at odds with the violent gang running rampant in her hometown.”

Anthony Michael Hall (Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, Weird Science) co-stars.

For a screening of Trigger Warning, Alba brought her two daughters, 16-year-old Honor and 12-year-old Haven (a.k.a. “Havie”), who both wore a dress from their mother’s closet — dresses that Alba has worn on the red carpet before becoming a mother of three kids.

With the photos below, Alba wrote: “Throwing it back all the way to ‘07 and ‘10 in the sweetest way ever.”

She added: “For the screening of Trigger Warning, Honor wore my Prada dress from the 2007 premiere of Valentine’s Day in London,” and “Havie wore my Dolce and Gabbana dress from Comicon for Good Luck Chuck in 2010.”

Alba added: “I loooove seeing my girls wear some of my archived pieces and adding their own touch.”

Alba’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the “then and now” photos. As one fan replied: “Beautiful like mama.”

Eudoxie Bridges (wife of rapper and Fast and Furious star Ludacris) replied: “Oh wow, like two different younger versions of you. Gorgeous ladies.” And actress Eva Mendes replied: “Que bellezas !!! This is so damn sweet.”