Lainey Wilson Flaunts Abs on Golf Course, Ex-NFL Boyfriend Reacts

Country music star Lainey Wilson is known for her songs including the 2020 hit “Things a Man Ought to Know,” which is on her 2021 album Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’. Her career has been on a steep trajectory ever since.

Note: At the 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards in 2023, Wilson won five CMAs and the top honor of being named Entertainer of the Year — the first woman to win the title since Taylor Swift in 2009. And in February she won her first Grammy Award for her duet ‘Save Me’ with Jelly Roll.

When not stage or spending time with boyfriend, former NFL quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges (Pittsburgh Steelers), Wilson is often turning heads wherever she goes.

As seen above and below at the recent John Deere Classic PGA golf event, where she performed, Wilson flaunted her flat abs in a green denim Wrangler crop top and matching jeans set.

Wilson captioned the photo, in which she’s holding a golf club: “Like Diffie said: ‘In John Deere Green, on a hot summer night.'” (Country music star Joe Diffie released the song ‘John Deere Green’ in 2013.) Hodges reacted to the photo by writing: “Been wondering why my 7 iron has some scratches on it…”

Fellow country star Priscilla Block (‘Thick Thighs Save Lives’) chimed in: “All the dudes just sent this pic in the golf group text.”

Get ready to see and hear more from Wilson: her fifth studio album, Whirlwind, will be released on August 23. It includes her new hit song “Hang Tight Honey.”