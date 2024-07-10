NFL Star’s Girlfriend Stuns in Cheeky Bikini Pics, “He Be Feeding Me Pasta”

NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios, who played college football at the University of Miami, was drafted by the New England Patriots in the 2018 NFL Draft. Although he never played in a game with quarterback Tom Brady or tight end Rob Gronkowski, Berrios was award a Super Bowl LIII ring when the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

Berrios, who is now with the Miami Dolphins, brought his TikTok star girlfriend — and fellow Miami — alum Alix Earle with him to billionaire Michael Rubin‘s famous annual Fourth of July party in the Hamptons, where all the famous attendees wear white.

As seen in the photos below — be sure to swipe — Berrios reunited with his former Patriots teammates including Gronk (and his Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition model girlfriend Camile Kostek).

Berrios continues to soak in the sun at the beach with Earle this week but in St. Tropez, France. With the cheeky string bikini photos below (slide 2 was clearly taken by Berrios), Earle wrote: “He be feeding me pasta n lobstaaaa.”

The week before, the power couple were visiting Capri. More bikini photos below.

While Earle’s fans are going wild over the “gorgeous” photos, one Miami Dolphins fan urged Earle: “Enough vacation please get Braxton back to training camp.” Note: Berrios re-signed with the Dolphins in March — he’s entering his seventh NFL season — and will report to training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex, where camp begins Sunday, July 28.