Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in “Less Coverage” Bikini, Mom Reacts

Actress Francesca Eastwood — daughter of iconic Hollywood movie star, director, producer and four-time Oscar-winner Clint Eastwood (Million Dollar Baby, American Sniper, Letters from Iwo Jima) and actress Frances Fisher (Titanic, Unforgiven) — is promoting her latest film, Clawfoot.

Eastwood plays a mob wife who fights against a manipulative handyman who shows up at her mansion after her husband disappears. The handyman is portrayed by Mel Gibson’s son, Milo Gibson; former beauty pageant winner Olivia Culpo provides comic relief as the protagonist’s friend. Trailer below.

When not on a movie set, Eastwood occasionally models. As seen below in her kitchen, Eastwood flaunts her fit physique in a lemon-print bikini. Her mother replied, “I’m speechless” with a smiling face wearing sunglasses emoji.

J. Crew makes that balconette underwire bikini top with rounded cups and matching high leg bikini bottom in the “limoncello” print. The American clothier calls it “a sweet silhouette with a French-inspired feel” that gives “a little less coverage.”

And when not modeling, Eastwood spends time with her extended family including her half-sister Morgan Eastwood, who just got married. Swipe below to see family photos which including patriarch Clint Eastwood and brother, actor Scott Eastwood. Francesca captioned the series: “So many Eastwoods in one room.”