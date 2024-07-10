Erin Moriarty Stuns in Sheer Corset Dress, “One of The Boys”

Hollywood star Erin Moriarty launched her acting career in 2010 as teenager Whitney Bennett on the daytime soap opera One Life to Live. Nine years later, in 2019, Moriarty landed her career-altering role as Annie January (a.k.a. Starlight) in the popular Amazon Prime action/crime comedy series The Boys, which is currently in its fourth season.

Note: The Boys refers to a group of anti-heroic vigilantes who try to take down a group of corrupt superheroes who abuse their superpowers. Moriarty’s Starlight — who left the corrupt superheroes to join The Boys — possesses superpowers including light generation, electricity absorption, and superhuman strength.

When not in her Starlight superhero costume, Moriarty is often modeling. As seen below, the 30-year-old blonde recently relaxed back on a lounge chair and flaunted her long legs in a sheer corset dress with a hip-high slit (by French fashion house Givenchy).

The photos above and below were taken for GenLux magazine which featured a total of 14 pages of fashion-forward photos of Moriarty and is captioned “One of the Boys.” (Note: New episodes of The Boys are released on Thursdays on Amazon.)

Of the white coat/dress below (by Alexander McQueen), Moriarty wrote: “Would get married in this tbh.”

Get ready to see more of Moriarty: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming crime drama thriller Lips Like Sugar with Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) and Juliette Lewis (Cape Fear, Natural Born Killers). It’s set in 1984 Los Angeles and involves the disappearance of a teenage girl during the Summer Olympics.