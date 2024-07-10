Maria Menounos Sits Pretty In Floral Bikini, “Bring on the HEAT!”

Actress and TV personality Maria Menounos, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and underwent surgery in January 2023, became a mother (via surrogate) six months later in June 2023. She and her husband, Keven Undergaro, refer to their baby girl, Athena, as their “little miracle.”

Menounos and Undergaro celebrated Athena’s birthday this week with a sugar-free cake. With the photos below, the new mom explained: “Because of the health issues in our family I’m really trying to keep her sugar free for as long as I can. She loved it and had the best day!”

When not spending time with the family, Menounos is back at work.

With the floral bikini modeling photos below for giant retailer Macy’s, Menounos wrote: “Bring on the HEAT!! I’m already enjoying summer and all of the pool days with the little munchkin. Yes she’s already been in the pool and loves it!” Note: The kimono cover-up with bikini shorts set is by designer Trina Turk.

Note: Athena had an elaborate christening, too, at her Greek Orthodox church. Mama wore a stunning white dress with a train. Photos below.

Get ready to see more of Menounos: she just finished filming — in the UK — the Lifetime holiday movie Christmas at Plumhill Manor. Photos from the set with the cast and her family are included below.