Olivia Culpo Stuns In Sheer Mini-Dress at Her Wedding After Party

Beauty pageant winner Olivia Culpo (Miss Rhode Island USA, Miss USA 2012, Miss Universe 2012) married her fiance, NFL running back Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers), on June 29 at the iconic Ocean House in the tony beach town of Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

The Culpo-McCaffrey wedding pics had two very different visual stories to tell — one featuring the modest elegant wedding gown Culpo wore for the ceremony and then a far spicier vibe once Culpo traded the gown for a sheer mini-dress that made her kick up her heels while McCaffrey dipped and kissed her.

Vogue Weddings shared the wedding photos (below) and provided details regarding Culpo’s “long-sleeve crepe crew neck ball gown with a voluminous skirt and button-lined back” by design house Dolce & Gabbana.

Photographer Jose Villa reported: “the hydrangeas were in full bloom and the weather was spectacular.”

Culpo said of her bridal dress, “I wanted it to feel timeless, effortless, and as if it’s complimenting me, not overpowering me.” She admitted: “I cried the first time I tried it on. From the very first sketch, this was it for me.”

While Culpo choose a conservative wedding dress (not an inch of skin, other than her face, neck and hands, was revealed), she made up for it at the wedding after-party.

As seen above and below below, Culpo wore a strapless sheer-skirted corset mini dress (also by Dolce & Gabbana) on the dance floor.