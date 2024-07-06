Pink Flaunts Cheeky Bodysuit with Fishnets, ‘Gonna Shake’

American pop star Pink is traveling the world for her Summer Carnival and Trustfall Tours, but not every day of the journey is smooth sailing.

On Wednesday, the 44-year-old singer/songwriter had to cancel her show in Berne, Switzerland. She apologized to her fans and wrote: “I do everything I can to ensure I can perform for you every night, but after consultation with my doctor and exploring all options available, I’ve been advised that I’m unable to continue with the show tomorrow.” All tickets were refunded.

Four days later and Pink appears to be fully recovered. On Saturday, with the cheeky photo below of her performing on stage in a silver sequin bodysuit, fishnets, and stiletto booties, she wrote: “I’m back COPENHAGEN and we are going to shake our JUICY BOOTIES together tonight!!!!!!!”

Pink’s fans are showering her with compliments for jumping back on stage. As one replied: “Pink one million per cent would not have cancelled unless she was really sick. She probably still isn’t 100% but she will give her all not to let fans down. Glad she is feeling better.”

As seen above in the pages of Women’s Health magazine, it’s not the first time Pink has flashed her “juicy booty.” When she shared the photo above, she thanked the photographer (Andrew MacPherson) for “lighting it up.”