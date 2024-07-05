Katy Perry Flaunts Muscles in String Bikini, Carmen Electra Reacts

American Idol judge and mega pop star Katy Perry has been flaunting her super-toned body this summer in a number of skimpy ensembles and string bikinis.

As seen below on the Fourth of July, the brunette beauty flexed her muscles in a tiny red, white and blue, stars and stripes string bikini a la the WWII cultural feminist icon Rosie the Riveter.

Perry’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photo. As model/actress Carmen Electra (Scary Movie, Good Burger) replied: “the American dream” with three red-heart-eyed emojis.

The “Firework” singer captioned the striking Independence Day photo: “BB UR A FIREWORK 🎆 and speaking of work, WOMAN’S WORLD IS GOING TO WORK IN ONE WEEK HAPPY 4TH.”

Woman’s World is the title of Perry’s new single which will be released on Thursday, July 11 (it’s also the title of her 7th album. The superstar’s last album was Smile which was released in 2020, the same year she had her baby with Hollywood star Orlando Bloom (The Lord of the Rings, Pirates of the Caribbean). Perry dedicated the Smile song, ‘What Makes a Woman,’ to her newborn child.