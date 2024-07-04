Priyanka Chopra Jonas Flaunts String Bikini Top with Nick Jonas at Beach, “The Bluff”

When not spending time with her husband, pop star Nick Jonas, and their adorable 2-year-old little girl, Hollywood movie star Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Barfi!, Baywatch) is often modeling. The former beauty pageant winner (Miss World 2000) turned heads this week in a stunning, form-fitting black mini dress with fringe.

Chopra Jonas is partnering with famous lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret as an ambassador working toward gender equality and “amplifying voices within the VS20 communities with the Victoria’s Secret Impact Fund.”

Her fans are going wild over the partnership and are showering her with compliments including, “So proud of you!”

Chopra Jonas gave a shout out to organizations involved including Pro Mujer (providing Latin American women with access to health and financial services), Smart Works (providing unemployed woman in the UK with coaching and professional attire), and Arte Sumapaz (providing year-long art fellowships to women in Colombia).

Get ready to see more of Chopra Jonas: she’s currently filming (in Australia) the upcoming action adventure movie The Bluff which is set in the Caribbean in the 19th century. As seen below, her family joined her while filming Down Under.

Bolly Telly Buzz shared the photos above of Chopra walking on the beach in a chevron-print string bikini top and white shorts.

Chopra Jonas stars as the protagonist, a former female pirate who must fight off vicious buccaneers who invade her island. Karl Urban (The Boys, The Lord of the Rings) co-stars. Chopra Jonas shared the intense behind-the-scenes photos above from the set of The Bluff.