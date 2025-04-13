Sarah Palin Responds to Kristi Noem Threat, “Or What?”

President Trump’s U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem continues to be harassed by political pundits on both sides of the aisle.

Some have critiqued the ensembles she wears when she joins law enforcement officers (MAGA star Megyn Kelly called Noem “Agent Cosplay”) and for posing with immigrants deported from the U.S. to a mega prison in El Salvador (Ret. Vice Admiral Michael Franken said Noem violated the 4th Geneva Conventions).

Former Alaska Governor and 2008 GOP Vice Presidential nominee Sarah Palin this week objected to Noem declaration that all Americans will need a Real ID to fly.

Noem announced on X: “Starting May 7, you will need a Real ID to fly. Real IDs make identification harder to forge, thwarting criminals and terrorists. If you plan to fly, make sure you get a Real ID so you won’t be denied from your flight or face travel delays!”

Or what??

Evidently existing ID requirements for American citizens just aren’t adequate now, so big brother is forcing us through more hoops for the “right” to travel within our own country. Other administrations delayed this newfangled, burdensome Real ID requirement. Are you… https://t.co/UwDr8968bf — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) April 11, 2025

Palin replied to the former South Dakota Governor: “Or what?? Evidently existing ID requirements for American citizens just aren’t adequate now, so big brother is forcing us through more hoops for the ‘right’ to travel within our own country.”

She added: “Other administrations delayed this newfangled, burdensome Real ID requirement. Are you curious why its implementation is imperative now?? And who came up with this?”

Many commenters on the liberal-leaning Threads platform, to their disbelief, find themselves agreeing with Palin.

As one replied: “Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I’d agree with Sarah Palin.”

Others are taking the opportunity to knock the Transportation Agency under Secretary Sean Duffy). One replied, “With airplanes falling out of the sky every day, the car may be a safer option at this point.”

Governor, in your opinion, who's pushing this and why? — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) April 12, 2025

MAGA supporter and country music star John Rich replied to Palin’s complaint: “Governor, in your opinion, who’s pushing this and why?” Palin has yet to reply on X.

Other MAGA supporters are pointing out that the Real ID Law isn’t new: the Real ID Act was enacted in 2005.

According to DHS: The agency “began certifying states as compliant in 2012. Adoption slowed after 2013 but increased significantly in 2018 and 2019, as the final phase of implementation approached, and states were faced with potential air travel restrictions for their residents. DHS completed certification of all states by 2020, and of all territories by 2024.”