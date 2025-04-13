U.S. Congressman Proposes Amendment to Rename Earth ‘Planet Trump’ To Please MAGA

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA) did not wear an effigy of President Donald Trump‘s face, cast in a gold-colored metal, on his lapel as he spoke to his congressional colleagues last week — even as some of those he was addressing did wear Trump’s visage on their chests, proudly exhibiting the latest symbol of fealty fashion to take hold in MAGA circles.

Huffman instead wondered aloud about the real purpose of what he called the “glorification of Donald Trump” by so many lawmakers, a number of whom have introduced initiatives to cement Trump’s legacy through myriad iconography — such as adding Trump’s face to Mount Rushmore or American currency.

Speaking against Trump’s and Congress’s efforts — led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) — to rename the Gulf of Mexico and call it the Gulf of America, Huffman belittled both the process and its purpose.

Huffman slammed the renaming as an “insulting charade of America First — nonsense at a time when the American people need serious policy prescriptions.”

The Congressman asserted that instead of serious leadership, “we’re getting stuff like this that makes our country a global laughingstock.”

As seen on Live Impact News on WCNC+, U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA) argues against the Gulf of America Act, which would formally rename the Gulf of Mexico. pic.twitter.com/otjc2PlsJM — WCNC Charlotte (@wcnc) April 9, 2025

Excoriating his colleagues across the aisle, Huffman said he and others will be ready when “House Republicans finally tire of all of this political theater, all of this kissing up to Donald Trump…for absolutely nothing but show, for bootlicking and sycophancy…call us, we have a lot of serious work we would like to do with you.”

Speaking before a committee debating the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA) invites his Republican colleagues to call him when, as he said, they're ready to get "serious" work done. pic.twitter.com/on31D3q9lh — WCNC Charlotte (@wcnc) April 9, 2025

Huffman took it further, adding a sarcastic punch in the form of real amendment proposals to the bill, which is Greene’s H.R. 276 Gulf of America Act of 2025.

Amendment #3 by Huffman Strikes “Gulf of America” and inserts “Gulf of Ignorance” Amendment #4 by Huffman Adds that references to Planet Earth shall be considered references to “Planet Trump”

Huffman suggested the changes above, for the mocking reasons he explained below, making the case that “piecemeal” implementation of Trump’s final glorification is inefficient. Cut to the chase, the Congressman says, and let’s rename the planet now so as to not waste more congressional time.