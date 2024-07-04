Karen Gillan Flaunts Legs in Tuxedo Mini Dress, See-Thru Stilettos

Americans recognize Hollywood movie star Karen Gillan for her roles as Beula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe including Guardians of the Galaxy with Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana, and as Ruby Roundhouse in the Jumanji film franchise with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart.

In the United Kingdom, fans recognize the red-haired Scottish actress for her role as Amy Pond (a.k.a. Soothsayer) in the BBC series Doctor Who. And they’re now being introduced to Gillan’s new character Madeline, a TV journalist on the new ITV series Douglas Is Cancelled with Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey) as the titular character who makes a potentially career-ending sexist joke at a wedding. Trailer below.

While promoting Douglas Is Cancelled, Gillan is flaunting her lean long legs in a tuxedo mini dress by Dolce & Gabbana and a pair of see-through pointy stilettos.

Get ready to see more of Gillan: she’s also promoting her dramatic comedy movie Late Bloomers, in which she plays an aimless 28-year-old Brooklynite who drunkenly breaks her hip and meets “a cranky, elderly Polish woman in the hospital,” and becomes the caregiver for the Polish woman, Antonia, who is portrayed by Malgorzata Zajaczkowska.

For her Late Bloomers press day, Gillan rocked a gingham-print bra and pencil skirt set by fashion label Shushu/Tong and another pair of pointy stilettos (by Larroudé) — as seen stretched out over a hotel bed in the photos above.