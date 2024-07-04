Anya Taylor-Joy Stuns in Lace-Up Crop Top with Cara Delevingne, “That’s Mischief Right There”

Hollywood movie stars Anya Taylor-Joy (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, The Queen’s Gambit) and Cara Delevingne (Paper Towns, Suicide Squad) made a grand entrance at the Glastonbury Festival this week.

As seen in the photos below, Taylor-Joy turned heads in a gold lame lace-up crop top and white ruffle mini skirt with high-top sneakers. Delevingne tied a flannel shirt at the waist with her cut-off denim shorts and high-top sneaker boots, too.

The two tall blonde British stars made sure to tag world renowned jeweler Tiffany & Co., who provided Taylor-Joy with that new Elsa Peretti ring on her finger.

Taylor-Joy captioned the fun photos and video below, “my heart is full, my voice is gone and I want to keep dancing forever.” Fans of both women are going wild over the photos and the friendship. As one replied: “I like this combo! ATJ and CD. That’s mischief right there!“

Get ready to see more of Taylor-Joy, she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming movie Sacrifice with Chris Evans (Captain America), Brendan Fraser (The Whale) and Salma Hayek (Frida). The action/adventure/comedy is about a “star-studded charity event that turns chaotic when a radical group crashes it, seeking a mystical artifact tied to an ancient prophecy.”