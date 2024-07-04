Calista Flockhart Stuns in Strapless Corset, Sheer Cape, “Slice of Heaven”

Hollywood movie star Calista Flockhart is known for her roles in films including The Birdcage (fiancee Barbara) and in TV series — Flockhart played the iconic titular character in Ally McBeal and boss Cat Grant in Supergirl, among many others.

Flockhart is currently promoting her most recent project, the series Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, which is set in the mid 1960s and based on the book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era. Flockhart plays New York and Parisian socialite Lee Radziwill, younger sister of First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy. (Radziwill had apartments in New York and Paris, both of which were featured in the April 2009 issue of Elle Décor magazine.)

As seen above and below, Flockhart travelled to Paris for the Ashi Studio couture show with her Feud co-star Tom Holland (Capote).

Before taking her front seat next to Holland at the Ashi show, Flockhart modeled a black strapless corset with a sheer black cape and silk trousers while jumping on her hotel bed. Celebrity hair stylist Robert Vetica called Flockhart, “A slice of heaven.”

The female cast of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans is star-studded: Demi Moore as Ann Woodward; Molly Ringwald as Joanne Carson; Naomi Watts as Babe Paley; Diane Lane as Slim Keith; and Chloe Sevigny as C.Z. Guest. Note: The late Treat Williams played CBS boss Bill Paley. Feud is streaming on FX/Hulu.