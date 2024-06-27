Julianne Moore Flaunts “Hair for Days,” Reese Witherspoon Reacts

Hollywood movie star Julianne Moore posed for W Korea magazine and her famous friends and fans are impressed. As seen in the photo series below, Moore rocked long red locks reminiscent of the Disney character Ariel in the animated film Little Mermaid.

Fellow actress Debi Mazur (Goodfellas, Little Man Tate, Singles) replied: “Hair for days!” with a fire emoji; Jessica Capshaw (Grey’s Anatomy) replied: “STOP IT!! Toooooo much gorgeous coming at my eyeballs!!!”; Michelle Pfeiffer (Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Fabulous Baker Boys) replied, “So beautiful!” with red heart emojis; and fellow Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon (Walk the Line) replied: “Holy smokes!” with a fire emoji.

Moore wrote of the photo shoot: “I had the best time on this shoot – beautiful house, beautiful clothes, beautiful people,” and thanked everyone involved including photographer Pak Bae.

Get ready to see more of Moore: she will appear next on the big screen with Tilda Swinton (Orlando, Michael Clayton) in The Room Next Door.

Above is a photo of the two actresses rehearsing in front of Spanish writer and director Pedro Almodóvar. This is his first English-language feature length film.

The Room Next Door, which is set in New York City, is scheduled to be released in October 2024.