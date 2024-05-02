Mark Wahlberg Flaunts Family Photo, Sons “Taller Than Me”

When not on a Hollywood movie set, two-time Academy Award nominee Mark Wahlberg (The Fighter, The Departed) spends time with his wife, former model Rhea Wahlberg, and their four children.

This week, Wahlberg (who is reportedly 5’8″) shared the photo below — from Hawaii — and wrote: “What a time❤️❤️❤️ nothing like it. Except for those two boys being taller than me already.” Note: Michael Wahlberg (in eyeglasses, below) is 18; Brendan Wahlberg is 15.

Wahlberg’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photo. Actor/comedian Adam Devine (Workaholics, Pitch Perfect) replied: “These Card Boyz looking like Card MEN! 💪🏼.” And Frank Grillo of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America and Avengers — and father of three boys — replied: “i walk on my tippy toes around my kids 😂.”

Get ready to see more of Wahlberg: he will appear on the big screen next in the upcoming action thriller The Union with Oscar-winner Halle Berry (Monster’s Ball). Wahlberg plays the protagonist, Mike, a down-to-earth construction worker from New Jersey who “is quickly thrust into the world of super spies and secret agents when his high school ex-girlfriend Roxanne [Berry] recruits him on a high-stakes US intelligence mission.”

The Union, which was formerly titled ‘Our Man from Jersey,’ is scheduled to be released on Netflix on August 16, 2024.