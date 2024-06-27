Mckenna Grace Turns 18 After “Rotting on My Couch Crying”

Child star actress and singer Mckenna Grace is known for her roles on hit series including The Handmaid’s Tale and Young Sheldon, and in blockbuster movies including I, Tonya, Captain Marvel, The Haunting of Hill House, as well as in the Ghostbusters film franchise.

On Tuesday, Grace turned 18 and celebrated the release of her new music video for her hit single ‘Loser!!’

As seen below, the video took on a prom theme and setting. Even the dog is wearing a tuxedo. Be sure to swipe below.

While Grace reported that she had “so much fun” filming the video, she also admitted that writing the song wasn’t so much fun.

She said: “I wrote this after breaking my own heart, getting sick, and rotting on my couch crying while watching the bachelor and eating fudgepops for an undisclosed amount of time. (the week of Valentine’s Day too, yikes).”

Get ready to see and hear more from Grace: she stars in (and produces) the upcoming movie Rabbit Cake, based on the novel of the same title by Annie Hartnett.

Grace plays the protagonist, Elvis Babbit, who “investigates the strange circumstances of her mother’s death and finds comfort, if not answers, in the people (and animals) of Freedom, Alabama.” Rabbit Cake will be released on July 10.

As seen above, Grace will also provide a voice for the animated DC Comics series Batman: Caped Crusader with Hamish Linklater, Christina Ricci and Minnie Driver, among others.