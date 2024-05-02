LeAnn Rimes Stuns in Sheer Cut-Out Crochet Dress, “This Is Love”

Get ready to see more of two-time Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter LeAnn Rimes this year. The country pop singer has already made appearances on The Voice Australia (as a judge/coach with fellow American entertainer Adam Lambert), and she recently returned to The Masked Singer where she belted out a rendition of ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ that the audience will never forget (see/listen below).

When not in the studio or on stage, Rimes spends time with her husband, actor Eddie Cibrian (Home Economics, CSI: Miami, Sunset Beach, Third Watch).

To celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary in April, Rimes shared photos and the video below. Rimes, in a sheer white cutout crochet dress, dances to Cibrian playing a harmonica.

Rimes wrote: “this is love… happy 13th anniversary, my love Eddie Cibrian, still laughing like kids, always holding each other up. you, still trying to be part of the band 😂 i love you more than i’ll ever find words to express!”

Rimes will be performing live this summer at a number of venues and festivals in Missouri, Mississippi, Oregon, Ohio, and Michigan. Her setlist will include songs from her most recent album, God’s Work.