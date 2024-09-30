Julianne Hough Stuns in Cheeky Snakeskin Bikini, “Everyone Is So Judgy”

Professional dancer and TV personality Julianne Hough is co-hosting Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars with fellow Mirror Ball trophy winner, Alfonso Ribeiro (America’s Funniest Videos, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air).

The 36-year-old blonde beauty is often turning heads on stage…and at home. As seen in the video below, Hough spent her Sunday in a tiny snakeskin-pattern bikini in the sauna and on a trampoline by the pool.

Hough’s fans are sharing mixed reactions to the new barely-clad content. As one replied: “I’m mean, if you want an only fans account, just get one lol. I don’t understand the excess amount of recording yourself in a bikini lately.”

Another disapproving fan chimed in: “Is it just me or is she getting weird lately…. She seems off.”

Other fans are more encouraging and defended Hough by writing: “Everyone so judgy. She’s in the shape of her life, she’s clearly LOVING life, and is wearing a BIKINI in warm weather…in water. Would you prefer she wear a snowsuit? Grow up, ladies. Your jealousy and tearing down of someone so joyful is not a good look on anyone. Jules Hough, I love your content and how you are just unapologetically YOU!!!!”

Dancing with Stars airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on ABC.