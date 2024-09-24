Julianne Hough Stuns in Tiniest White Bikini, “Sudden Thirst Trap”

Dancing with the Stars Mirror Ball trophy winner and current co-host Julianne Hough has the fit physique of a professional dancer.
The blonde beauty also knows how to strike a pose in fashion-forward ensembles, especially when walking the streets of New York City.
When Hough shared the video below, of her in a super tiny white bikini, cooking (and shaking her hips) in her kitchen, she captioned it: “What’s the opposite of tradwife?”
Note: Tradwife is a TikTok reference to describe a woman who adheres to traditional gender roles and marriages, often as a homemaker with cooking and cleaning duties.
Not all of Hough’s fans are happy about the new content. As one wrote: “So may I ask what you are trying to promote here? Loved you forever but not sure why the sudden thirst traps.”
@juleshough
Sauna shesh♬ MILLION DOLLAR BABY – Tommy Richman
Another disapproving fan chimed in: “I literally triple checked because I was sure I had the wrong person. WTF is happening here? Just trying to be like Brittney [sic] for views? You asked what’s the opposite of trad wives but this isn’t it. This is the opposite of clothed. Nothing more.”
@juleshough #booktok ♬ Manifest – RUBII
More than one fan has compared Hough’s recent content with the provocative bikini dance videos produced by pop star Britney Spears: “Don’t go Brittany [sic] Spears on us. Keep clothes on….we are trying to grow strong women without stripping down.”
Get ready to see more of Hough: Dancing with the Stars airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET on ABC.