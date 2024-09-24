Julianne Hough Stuns in Tiniest White Bikini, “Sudden Thirst Trap”

Dancing with the Stars Mirror Ball trophy winner and current co-host Julianne Hough has the fit physique of a professional dancer.

The blonde beauty also knows how to strike a pose in fashion-forward ensembles, especially when walking the streets of New York City.

When Hough shared the video below, of her in a super tiny white bikini, cooking (and shaking her hips) in her kitchen, she captioned it: “What’s the opposite of tradwife?”

Note: Tradwife is a TikTok reference to describe a woman who adheres to traditional gender roles and marriages, often as a homemaker with cooking and cleaning duties.

Not all of Hough’s fans are happy about the new content. As one wrote: “So may I ask what you are trying to promote here? Loved you forever but not sure why the sudden thirst traps.”

Another disapproving fan chimed in: “I literally triple checked because I was sure I had the wrong person. WTF is happening here? Just trying to be like Brittney [sic] for views? You asked what’s the opposite of trad wives but this isn’t it. This is the opposite of clothed. Nothing more.”

More than one fan has compared Hough’s recent content with the provocative bikini dance videos produced by pop star Britney Spears: “Don’t go Brittany [sic] Spears on us. Keep clothes on….we are trying to grow strong women without stripping down.”

Get ready to see more of Hough: Dancing with the Stars airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET on ABC.