‘Call Me Maybe’ singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen announced on Monday that she’s engaged to record producer, Cole M.G.N.

The blonde Canadian native has been nominated for two Grammy Awards, but her future husband, Cole Marsden Greif-Neill, has won six Grammy Awards for his work with Beck including Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for Hyperspace.

Get ready to see more of Jepsen, she continues to perform songs from her latest album (her seventh), The Loveliest Time, which includes the song ‘So Right,’ which Cole produced and co-wrote with Jepsen and Cyphert.

With the photos above from this year’s Pitchfork festival, Jepsen wrote: “I remember my first time performing Pitchfork Festival in 2016 and feeling sort of nervous. I had recently cut and dyed my hair into this black mullet and the decision made me feel powerful and slightly unhinged all at once. I wasn’t sure if the music we made was gunna fly.”

She added: “But when I walked out for ‘Run Away With Me’ I wasn’t thinking about my hair, or my outfit or if pop music was okay to love.”

Jepsen continued: “I was just buzzing instead at the crowd’s energy cause you guys were SO FREAKING LOUD and what a feeling to hear you sing every song. Such a delight to return again this year—this time blonde and a bit less concerned about making everyone happy. It’s about finding your people and Pitckfork Festival you guys are mine. Thanks for being consistently awesome—see you soon with whatever hair style I show up with next!”