Dixie D’Amelio Stuns in Sheer Skintight Corset Dress, “I Am On The Floor”

TikTok star and singer Dixie D’Amelio is turning heads in a sheer chocolate-colored corset dress by fashion design label Diesel.

D’Amelio’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the new fashion-forward ensemble, including fellow social media stars Remi Jo Bader who replied, “Holy hell,” and Emma Pillemer wrote, “I AM ON THE FLOOR WHAT THE F.”

Celebrity stylist Laura Polko shared the close-up photos below of the 23-year-old brunette beauty striking a pose in the provocative dress in Milan, Italy.

Earlier in the week, D’Amelio rocked another chocolate-ly colored outfit in Milan by Boss.

Note: With the tagline “Stretch your boundaries,” Diesel is promoting its new camouflage underwear collection too which includes camo lace biker shorts, cutout bras, and camo print cotton briefs, see below.

And, yes, her big sister Charli D’Amelio is in Milan, too, as seen below in the sheer black lace crop top and mini skirt by Italian powerhouse Prada.



