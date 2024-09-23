Michelle Monaghan Stuns in “Sultry” White Dress With Hip-High Slit, “Hottie!”

Get ready to see more of Hollywood star Michelle Monaghan (MaXXXine, Mission: Impossible, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang). The blonde beauty is turning heads wherever she goes as she promotes her new AppleTV+ series Bad Monkey with Vince Vaughn (Wedding Crashers, Swingers).

Note: As seen in the Bad Monkey trailer below, Vaughn plays a demoted police detective turned restaurant inspector in Key West who gets pulled into a world of trouble. His ex (Monaghan) doesn’t help matters.

Monaghan recently turned heads at a Emmy Awards party in a stunning white hot dress with tie-string straps at the shoulders and a hip-high slit (by fashion label BEVZA).

Her fans and famous friends are going wild over the sexy look.

Fellow actress Jessica Capshaw (Grey’s Anatomy) replied: “HOTTIE!!” And celebrity hair stylist Bridget Brager called the look, “Sultry.”

There’s even more Monaghan on the horizon, as she just finished filming Season 3 of the Emmy Award-winning series The White Lotus in Thailand (photo below), which will premiere in the first half of 2025.

Set at a new resort in Thailand, season 3 of The White Lotus stars Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Patrick Schwarzenegger, among others.