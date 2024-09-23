Maria Sharapova Stuns in Bra Top with Matt Damon, David Beckham

Former world No. 1 professional tennis player Maria Sharapova turned heads in New York City this weekend in a dark unbuttoned shirtless suit (by designer Gabriele Colangelo) and pointy stilettos.

At a party hosted by beer brand Stella Artois, to raise awareness and funds for Hollywood star Matt Damon‘s non-profit organization Water.org, which helps to “break down barriers between people in need and access to safe water,” the 6’2″ athlete towered over Damon (5’10”) and fellow guest, soccer legend David Beckham (reportedly 6’0).

When fellow party guest, Fast & Furious star Ludacris shared the photo of him with the Jason Bourne star below, he wrote: “When People Ask Me Who I Want In The Finale Of The Fast & Furious Franchise 🎯 Matt Damon Would Be🔥🔥.” Ludacris’s fans agree, as his wife Eudoxie Bridges, replied: “That would be fire.”

Note: Get ready to see more of the host, Matt Damon: he’s teaming up with his Boston bestie Ben Affleck (Good Will Hunting) again to shoot a sequel to the 2016 film The Accountant. Affleck stars as the titular character, Damon executive produces.