Katheryn Winnick Stuns in Plunging White Dress for ‘Vikings’ Reunion

Hollywood star Katheryn Winnick is known for her diverse roles including private investigator Jenny Hoyt in the TV series Big Sky; Penny, the wife of Sean Penn‘s character in the 2021 film Flag Day, and as the legendary Lagertha in the long-running cult classic series Vikings.

When Winnick shared the photo below, of her rocking a white polka-dot dress with a plunging neckline and a pair of orange open-toe heels, standing next to her former Vikings co-star Alexander Ludwig, fans of both actors went wild.

As one fan replied: “Always good to see a mother and son reunion.”

Winnick reported with the photo: “So many amazing things all in one photo!” and congratulated “my favorite co-star Alex & his beautiful wife” Lauren for launching THEIR, a company that sells recycled gold and silver jewelry and watches.

As seen above, the Ludwigs celebrated their first pop-up event in Los Angeles while Winnick promoted June Shine’s new non-alcoholic kombucha, which is now available at local Whole Foods stores.

Get ready to see more of Ludwig: he stars in the upcoming sci-fi series Earth Abides based on the novel by George R. Stewart of the same title. Ludwig plays the protagonist, a “young geologist living a semi-isolated life who awakens from a coma only to find that there is no one left alive but him.”