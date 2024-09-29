Hollywood movie star Shailene Woodley (Divergent, The Fault in Our Stars) made her first big splash on the big screen in the 2011 movie The Descendants opposite George Clooney. She played the daughter of Clooney’s character, Hawaiian lawyer Matt King.

Woodley and Clooney are still in touch. As seen in the photos below, taken on the steps of the legendary New York Public Library on Fifth Avenue, Woodley attended the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s annual gala (where Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney present the organization’s Albies Awards), and turned heads in a stunning golden corset dress.

Clooney’s frequent co-star Cate Blanchett (Ocean’s 8, The Monuments Men, The Good German, Fantastic Mr. Fox), late night talk show stars Jimmy Fallon and Jon Stewart, power couples Emily Blunt and John Krasinski and Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, and former First Lady Michelle Obama, also attended the star-studded event.

Get ready to see more of Woodley: she’s been cast as the late great rock star Janis Joplin for a biopic and as novelist Patricia Highsmith (The Talented Mr. Ripley, The Birds) in the upcoming thriller The Murderous Miss Highsmith.

Woodley is also reprising her role as Jane Chapman in the Season 3 premiere of Big Little Lies with Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Meryl Streep — who was also at the Clooney gala in New York City this weekend.