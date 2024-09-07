Denise Richards Stuns in Sheer Lace Lingerie, “Never Say Never”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards revealed this summer that she’s returned to the Bravo reality series for its 14th season.

As seen in the Page Six interview below, Richards didn’t reveal the names of those returning for Season 14 but there’s always a chance Hollywood movie star Denise Richards (The World Is Not Enough, Wild Things, Battleship Troopers, Love Actually) might appear.

After Season 10 of RHOBH, The Bold and the Beautiful alum Denise Richards (no relation to Kyle) quit the show — but she returned during Season 13 to continue her feud with Erika Girardi and to be told by Dorit Kemsley that she was wearing her jacket “upside down.”

When asked if she’s coming back for Season 14, Denise Richards told People magazine, “I always say, ‘Never say never.’”

When not acting, Richards is often modeling.

The 53-year old mother of three recently modeled a stunning white lace lingerie ensemble as seen above and below.

And as seen on Million Dollar Listing LA, Richards struck a pose for her best friend, real estate mogul Josh Flagg — in a bikini-esque cutout swimsuit — for a promotional film he was making to sell a property in Pasadena.” Flagg said, “If I were straight, I think I would be with Denise Richards.”