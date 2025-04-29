GOP Senate Candidate Urges: “Don’t Vote for Condoms Coming Into Our Community”

Minnesota State Senator Justin Eichorn, a Republican, resigned last month after he was charged with attempting to solicit a minor. A special election is being held today, April 29, to choose a new senator for the north-central Minnesota District 6 seat.

Republican Keri Heintzeman, District Director for the Trump 2024 campaign and mother of six children whom she homeschooled, is running against former volunteer firefighter Denise Slipy, a member of the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor (DFL) Party, which is affiliated with the national Democratic Party.

Note: Heintzeman is married to Rep. Josh Heintzeman, who has been a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives from the 6B district since 2015.

As a result of the race, video of Heintzeman speaking at a past public meeting is being shared by Democrats. In it, Heintzeman voiced her opposition to “condoms coming into Crow Wind county,” and said she’s not alone. She asked those in the audience who agree with her opposition to stand. At least five older men stood up behind her, while the women in the video remained seated.

Heintzeman said “it is not place of our county to enter our bedrooms with condoms, or our children’s bedrooms by accepting condoms, lubricants and the like to be distributed throughout our community.”

Heintzeman opposed We Are, a nonprofit organization that provides reproductive health care (through federal funding and grants), and portrayed it as another version of Planned Parenthood, which is no longer present in Crow Wind county.

Heintzeman added: “I think when you’re talking about condoms there is a false sense of security.” She quotes the CDC website which says the best way to avoid the transmission of STDs “is to abstain from sexual activity or be in a long-term monogamous relationship with an unaffected partner.”

Heintzeman added, “Condoms have human error.” She urged local commissioners “don’t vote for condoms coming into our community.”

