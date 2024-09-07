Sports Illustrated Model Brooks Nader Stuns in ‘Iconic’ Bikini Pic With Youngest Sister

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Brooks Nader (below) is one of the celebrities competing on Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars.

After graduating from Tulane University in 2019, Brooks was chosen to model for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit after an open casting call.

When the 28-year-old brunette beauty from Baton Rouge made her dance debut announcement with the photos below, of her with her pro partner Gleb Savchenko, she wrote: “That little girl in Louisiana watching DWTS on TV every week is pinching herself HARD 🤏.”

Nader’s fans and family are going wild over the news and the photos. Her sister Grace Ann Nader replied, “Hottest couple ever.”

As seen in the TikTok video below with their father, there are a total of four gorgeous Nader sisters: Brooks is the eldest, 27, then there’s Mary Holland, 25, Grace Ann, 24, and Sarah Jane, 22.

This summer, while in Capri, Brooks and her sister Sarah Jane recreated the iconic Slim Aarons photo below in the exact same spot nearly 50 years later.

(Above: Brooks is in the forefront, and the three women on the bleachers are actually different representations of the youngest, Sarah. Below: Sarah is on the left, Brooks the right.)

Get ready to see more of Brooks: Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars premieres on Tuesday, September 17 at 8 pm ET.