‘Bachelorette’ Jenn Tran Stuns in Sheer Lace Lingerie, “She Deserves a Redo”

College student Jenn Tran starred in Season 28 of The Bachelor and was The Bachelorette for Season 21, which ended on Tuesday.

During the finale, it was revealed that Tran proposed to contestant Devin Strader, “but that he had already broken off the engagement via telephone a month before.”

The shocking ending hasn’t dampened Tran’s popularity. The 26-year-old New Jersey native continues to turn heads as she models provocative ensembles like the sheer white lace dress below.

Tran’s fans are going wild over the new photos and showering her with praise and encouragement.

As one replied: “Devin NEVER deserved you, you’re strong on your own” and another chimed in: “she deserved a new season redo with better men.”

Get ready to see more of Tran: she’s competing on Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars with professional dancer Sasha Ferber.

When Tran shared the good news with the photos above, former celebrity dancers including Hollywood movie star Selma Blair and former Bachelor Nation star Hannah Brown responded in the comments, with Brown writing, “So excited for you!”

DWTS premiers on Tuesday, September 17 at 8 pm ET on ABC.