DWTS Star Jenna Johnson Stuns in Pink String Bikini, “Those Legs!”

Before returning to Dancing with the Stars for her 13th season, professional dancer Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy enjoyed the last days of summer at the beach in a hot pink string bikini with her husband, fellow Mirror Ball trophy winner Val Chmerkovskiy, and their adorable baby. Photos below.

[Note: Johnson won the Dancing with the Stars Mirror Ball trophy with Olympic medalist figure skater Adam Rippon in 2018. Val has won it three times: with Rumer Willis, Laurie Hernandez, and Xochitl Gomez.]

Johnson made the adorable airport to beach bikini video below with the whole family.

This week the ballroom dancing power couple are celebrating being nominated for an Emmy Award. As seen below at the Emmy nomination event, Jenna turned heads in a stunning strapless orange mini dress with a multi-tiered ruffle skirt.

DWTS fans are going wild over the “gorgeous couple” photos. As one replied: “Those legs!”

Former DWTS pro dancers are showering Jenna and Val with praise including Lindsay Arnold, Val’s brother Maks, and Kym Johnson-Herjavec, all of whom dropped red heart and fire emojis.

For Season 33 of DWTS, Johnson is partnering with Joey Graziadei, the runner-up on season 20 of The Bachelorette, and the star of season 28 of The Bachelor. (He chose contestant Kelsey Anderson on the finale and proposed.)

Val is partnering with former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks (below).

Get ready to see more of Jenna and Joey, Val and Phaedra: Season 33 of DWTS premieres Tuesday, September 17 at 8 pm ET.