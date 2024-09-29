Jessica Alba’s “Ridiculously Beautiful” Daughters Will Model, Says Mom

Hollywood movie star Jessica Alba (Honey, Fantastic Four) often shares photos of her with her family including her husband, Cash Warren, and their three children.

On National Daughter’s Day, the 43-year-old brunette beauty shared the photo below of her daughters, 16-year-old Honor and 13-year-old Haven.

As seen in the sunny photo, Honor (on the left) appears to be a blonde while Haven appears to be a strawberry blonde.

Alba captioned the photo on National Daughters Day: “You both have shattered my heart wide open, filling it with a love I never knew was possible. Every single day, you inspire me to strive for greatness and to be a better version of myself. I am in constant awe of your incredible spirits and the light you bring into this world.”

Alba’s fans are going wild over the photo and are flooding the comments with compliments including “their hair color is beautiful!” and “They are ridiculously beautiful!”

When Tania Jay Kay of Paul Mitchell Hair Care saw the photo of Alba’s daughters, she asked: “Will they be hair models for us??” Alba replied: “Yes!”

P.S. Mama Alba recently had her hair done and calls the new color “Soft cafe con leche hair with honey highlights.”