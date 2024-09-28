Lili Reinhart Stuns in Bikini Top, “Taking a Personal Day”

Hollywood star Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper in the CW teen drama Riverdale) reported that she was “taking a personal day” and proved it by sharing the photos below of her in a bikini top by the pool.

Reinhart’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos and the comment. Her former Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes replied, “oh wow.” Another awe-struck fan replied: “you are putting the sun and the moon to shame 24/7.”

[Note: Fans report the underwire bikini top is by swimwear design label Billabong and the color is called “Cali Rays.”]

Last time Reinhart reported that she was “resting and relaxing” was when she was in Los Cabos, where shared the equally stunning photos below of her modeling a sheer white lingerie set and a variety of bikinis, be sure to swipe.

Get ready to see more of Reinhart: she stars in the upcoming independent series Hal & Harper.

Reinhart and Cooper Raiff play adult siblings who try their best to preserve their childhood even though their single father forces them to grow up too fast. Mark Ruffalo (Spotlight, Hulk, The Kids Are All Right) plays their father!