Mariska Hargitay Flaunts Legs in Bed, “You Are Your Mama’s Twin!”

Get ready to see more of actress Mariska Hargitay. The brunette beauty is promoting the upcoming season premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which airs Thursday, October 3 at 9 pm ET on NBC (and streaming on Peacock).

When not playing NYPD Captain Olivia Benson on television, Hargitay — the daughter of the impossibly gorgeous late actress Jayne Mansfield — is often striking a pose.

As seen above and below for a photo shoot with Interview magazine, Hargitay got on her knees (in nothing but black hosiery) and played with her cat Karma on the bed.

The fashion-forward photos of Hargitay run side-by-side with an interview conducted by mega pop star/actress Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building). Swipe the oversized leopard-print coat photo below to see Hargitay and Gomez cheek to cheek.

Hargitay’s fans are going wild over the collaboration with Gomez. As one fan replied: “I would love to see Selena Gomez do an SVU episode that would be so epic 😱”

Another fan pointed out the resemblance between Hargitay and her mother Mansfield, who was often photographed in a leopard-print: “It’s giving 60s Jayne Mansfield vibes! You are your Mama’s twin!”

That’s Mansfield in the leopard-print coat above and soaking her feet on the left, below.

Photographer Caroline Tompkins shared the entire series of Hargitay Interview photos below.